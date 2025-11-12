Wolves confirm Rob Edwards appointment as ex-Luton boss tasked with guiding Premier League's bottom club to great escape

Speaking to Wolves’ official website following his appointment, Edwards said: “It means a lot. This club’s really special. It’s special anyway, but it’s special to me because it’s where I’ve spent most of my professional career and where I played most of my football.

“Then to have done a lot of the roles that I’ve done, I’ve got to be honest, this job was always my aim. This is the dream.

“I know the situation that we’re in right now, but this is just something that I’ve always wanted, and I’m ready for it. I’m ready for the challenge, I’m up for it, and it’s been great getting around everybody, seeing so many faces that I know, and new faces as well.

“The staff are all up for it and we’ll meet the players next week when everyone arrives back, and I know the lads will be as well.

“Jeff (Shi, Wolves’ executive chairman) talked to me about a reset moment. It’s an opportunity for us now and I know we’re in a difficult spot, but there are still 27 games to go, so there’s an opportunity here for us to do something really special, and that appeals to me.

“I’ve always been a risk taker and I’ve always wanted this job, and you don’t know if it’s ever going to come along again, and the opportunity was there right now. It’s going to be difficult, but there’s an opportunity for us to maintain our Premier League status this year and then grow and continue to grow and build as well.”