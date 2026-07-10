Wolfsburg provide Christian Eriksen update a month after playmaker's collapse during Denmark clash

The Wolves confirmed that after a consultation with VfL managing director Dieter Hecking, it was decided that the player will carry out his rehabilitation in Denmark. This move allows Eriksen to be close to his family and familiar surroundings as he works his way back toward health.

By relocating the rehab process to his homeland, Wolfsburg are providing the veteran midfielder with a supportive environment. While a timeline for a return to competitive football remains unspecified, the focus for all parties involved is currently entirely on his long-term recovery and stability.