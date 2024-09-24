Wojciech Szczesny considering Barcelona move just weeks after ex-Arsenal goalkeeper announced shock retirement

Getty ImagesGill ClarkWojciech Szczesny considering Barcelona move just weeks after ex-Arsenal goalkeeper announced shock retirementW. SzczesnyBarcelonaTransfersJuventusPolandFormer Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is said to be considering a move to Barcelona just weeks after hanging up his boots.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSzczesny retired from football in the summerCould be set for shock return to the gameBarcelona hunting for Ter Stegen replacement Follow GOAL's official WhatsApp channel!Join nowArticle continues below