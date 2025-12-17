AFP
'I'm known for winning titles, not saying stupid things' - Jose Mourinho hits back at 'mind games' reputation as Benfica coach explains press conference approach
Mourinho the master manipulator
Mourinho, never one to shy away from a confrontation, has moved to dismantle the long-held myth that his success is derived from psychological warfare and media manipulation. The Benfica manager, whose side is currently enjoying a rich vein of form, took umbrage at the suggestion that his press conference demeanour is a calculated "act", insisting instead that his legacy is built on cold, hard silverware.
Throughout a managerial career that has spanned spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma and Fenerbahce, Mourinho has often been painted as the master of the "dark arts" of communication. From crowning himself the "Special One" to his infamous "campaign against Chelsea" monologues, the 62-year-old is widely viewed as a manager who uses the microphone as a weapon to distract opponents and shield his players.
- AFP
'I'm known for titles' - the Special One hits back
However, speaking ahead of Benfica’s Taca de Portugal clash against Farense this week, Mourinho bristled when asked if recent comments he made were part of a "differentiated mental approach" or a psychological ploy.
"Excuse me, but I think what made me known were the titles I won and not saying stupid things once in a while," Mourinho retorted, offering a sharp reminder of a CV that boasts two Champions League titles and league triumphs in four different countries.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
The press as a megaphone
Mourinho went on to pull back the curtain on how he utilises the media room. Rather than playing 4D chess with rival managers, he explained that he views the press primarily as a conduit to reinforce messages to his own squad.
"Talking to the press is a way to reach the players, but before speaking to you, I already spoke to them or will speak to them – what I said to you was the same as what I said to the players at half-time," he said. "These are very objective things. It wasn't a different approach at the mental level. Periods of grace end, and moments of great difficulty also end. Everything has an end. Now that we are experiencing a good moment, we have to have this capacity and mental strength to always want more. We want to continue with good results and playing well."
- AFP
What comes next?
Mourinho returned to his homeland during the season after being sacked by Fenerbahce. The Lisbon giants have won 11 out of the 18 matches they have played since his appointment and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run across the Champions League, Liga Portugal and Taca de Portugal. They currently sit third in the Portuguese top-flight and are eight points behind Porto after 14 matches and will aim to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Taca de Portugal when they visit Farense on Wednesday.
Mourinho's men are currently on track to crash out of Europe as they sit 25th in the Champions League table, though they sit just a point outside of the play-off places heading into the final two games of the round, which are against Juventus and Real Madrid.
Advertisement