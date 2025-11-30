William Saliba absent from Arsenal squad to face Chelsea in shock blow - but Mikel Arteta welcomes back two key attackers

The injury to the Frenchman is a bitter blow for Arteta, who will have to play without one of Saliba or Gabriel in the middle of his defence for only the second time in the Premier League since Saliba made his debut at the start of the 2022-23 season. It represents a key test to Hincapie and Mosquera, both new signings in the summer, who play in the Premier League together for the first time. Hincapie impressed last week for the Gunners in their 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur, but Chelsea will provide a different test to the young defender on loan from Bayer Leverkusen.

On Saliba's absence, Arteta said: "He was uncomfortable yesterday, so we need to explore a little bit more what happened.

"I don’t think it’s something major, but enough not to be involved in the game."

There is some good news for the Spanish coach however, with Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres returning to the Arsenal squad and taking their place on the substitutes' bench. Jesus has hardly played for the Gunners in 2025 having sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in January. The Brazilian’s return is a huge boost for Arteta, who will be hoping the former Manchester City man will provide something different to his existing options.

Gyokeres will also be hoping to get back onto the field and could provide an impact off of the bench for the Gunners, who have been relying on Mikel Merino to lead the line in recent weeks. The Spaniard has chipped in with a couple of assists, against Sunderland and Spurs, but Arteta will be relieved to have the Swedish goal machine back from the medical table.