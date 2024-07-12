Will there be a bank holiday if England win Euro 2024?

Political leaders have indicated a desire to "mark the occasion" if the Three Lions emerge victorious

England are just one game away from winning their first major tournament since 1966, with the formidable presence of Spain standing in the way of Gareth Southgate's team in the final of Euro 2024.

There has been plenty of heartache over the years since Bobby Moore and the Three Lions lifted the World Cup at Wembley six decades ago, but Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Co. have a chance to make history as England's men's team contest their first major final on foreign soil.

Should they triumph on Sunday, the prospect of a bank holiday has been raised, with fans, pundits and politicians discussing how to mark such an enormous sporting achievement. So, will there be a bank holiday if England win? GOAL takes a look.