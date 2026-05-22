Manuel Neuer ruled out of Bayern Munich's cup final clash with another injury after 40-year-old's Germany return confirmed

Bayern will be without their captain for Saturday's DFB-Pokal final showdown with defending champions Stuttgart. The club released an official statement on Friday confirming that muscle problems in the left calf have ruled the goalkeeper out of the squad for the season's domestic showpiece in Berlin.

The veteran icon originally picked up the knock during Bayern's final Bundesliga match against Koln. While the club initially suggested he just needed a short break, the timing of the injury is a significant blow for Vincent Kompany's side as they look to secure silverware at the end of a domestic campaign. No official timeline has been set for his return to full training.