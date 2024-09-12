Cristiano Ronaldo Rio FerdinandGetty/GOAL
'My wife wanted to kill me!' - Rio Ferdinand reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo woke him up at 1am asking about Man Utd - leaving ex-TOWIE star Kate furious

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that his ex-TOWIE star wife “wanted to kill me” after he took a 1am Manchester United-related call from Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Portuguese returned to England in 2021
  • Sounded out former team-mate before move
  • Lasted less than 18 months before release
