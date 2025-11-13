Why Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Wrexham are already drawing up Premier League plans as Hollywood blockbuster delivers more drama in North Wales

Ambitious projects on and off the pitch are being lined up, with Williamson telling The Leader of how Wrexham are preparing for a Premier League future: “I think during pre-season, before we had announced a lot of players, I made the comment that I want us to be competitive. I want us to be in and around a play-off spot, which if you're sitting 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, you can see how tight this league is and how many points make the difference between that.

“I felt if we were in that kind of position in the table, that if we gave ourselves a chance to make a run for a play-off spot and then ultimately if we were in the play-offs, with the momentum we have and the mentality that this group has and the mentality that our supporters have, I know we haven't done historically well in play-offs but I felt that this was one of those situations where I wouldn't put anything by us.

“The objective was to be competitive and to show that we could go toe-to-toe with any club in the Championship and so far this season, that's what you've seen. In fact, I'd argue that you could see us with several more points if you look at some of the matches where we've had leads that we've given it up for a draw or even starting from the very first one at Southampton where we gave up a goal in the 89th and the 95th minute to lose three points or even one point there.

“I think we could definitely be higher in the table than we are today but the important part is that we've shown that it doesn't matter which club we're playing against in this league, we can go to toe-to-toe with anyone and come out ahead of it.

“From my perspective now, how do we build on and off the pitch to prepare ourselves for when that time comes that we do arrive to the Premier League? It's ultimately our objective, I think everyone is clear of that by now.”

