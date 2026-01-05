Getty
Why Ruben Amorim was sacked by Man Utd: Truth behind power struggle claims, decision not to sign a new midfielder and lack of progress
Amorim's reign at Man Utd: Testing spell for Portuguese
United turned to Amorim in November 2024 after taking the decision to part company with Dutch coach Erik ten Hag - who had overseen FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs during his time in England.
The title-winning coach at Sporting was charged with the task of rekindling former glories in Manchester and making United contenders for the most prestigious of honours. Amorim did lead the Red Devils to the 2025 Europa League final, but suffered defeat in that contest and oversaw a 15th-place finish at the end of his first season at the helm.
Why Man Utd parted company with Amorim
Amorim stubbornly refused to waver in his belief that a 3-4-3 system would deliver the rewards United are after, despite it being pointed out to him on a regular basis that an expensively-assembled squad lacked specialist performers to fit that tactical blueprint.
With it impossible to escape the brightest of spotlights, Amorim took to airing his grievances in public following a 1-1 draw with Leeds. With those working above him accused of failing to support his cause, it took less than 24 hours for the axe to fall.
The Red Devils said in a brief statement on the club’s official website: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."
Explained: Talk of power struggles & transfer disagreements
GOAL has learned that there were no power struggles or ultimatums at Old Trafford prior to Amorim’s departure. He had unwavering support from everyone within the club, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe having spoken of wanting to see the Portuguese complete the three-year project that he initially took on. Decisive action was ultimately taken as there had not been enough signs of evolution or progress.
The Red Devils believe, from the top of the club down, that a young and talented squad remains well positioned to achieve its objectives this season. United are confident that the right decisions are being made to give a capable and committed group the best chance of being successful.
It has been suggested that Amorim was unhappy with some of the recruitment calls made in recent transfer windows, with emphasis being placed on attacking reinforcements during the summer of 2025. United, who spent around £250 million ($337m) under their now-departed coach, maintain that they always supported the wishes of those in the dugout.
Amorim is said to have been fully aligned with the plan to prioritise three forwards over a midfielder heading into the 2025-26 campaign. United continue to work strategically on long-term squad evolution. The players that have been acquired are considered to be versatile and capable of operating in multiple systems - not just the 3-4-3 formation that Amorim favoured.
What next for Man Utd? Ambitous plans & new manager hunt
United believe that, following a lot of hard work behind the scenes, they have an expert leadership team in place that will enable the club to operate at the highest possible level. They are eager to point out that while the position of head coach is a key part of that ecosystem, nobody sits above it and a collaborative approach and structure remains integral to the pursuit of future success. Grand plans in Manchester include further trophy bids and the construction of a new stadium.
Amorim no longer forms part of that journey, with United moving in a different direction. First-team reins have been handed to Under-18s boss Darren Fletcher on an interim basis, with the Scot set to be at the helm when the Red Devils face Premier League strugglers Burnley on Wednesday.
