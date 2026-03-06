Getty Images Sport
Explained: Why David Beckham did not visit White House with Lionel Messi & Inter Miami squad
A rare absence for the club architect
The Inter Miami squad arrived in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to receive formal recognition for their remarkable championship season. Following their victory in the 2025 MLS Cup final, the team was hosted at the White House, as is customary for major American sports champions. However, Beckham did not join the travelling party. The 50-year-old had originally intended to lead the delegation alongside his star-studded roster, which includes Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. Despite his absence, the event served as a testament to the rapid rise of an expansion club that only joined the league as its 25th franchise a few years ago.
Fashion takes precedence over politics
The reason for Beckham's absence was purely logistical rather than a snub to the administration. According to reports from CNN, a White House official confirmed that the Manchester United icon remained in Europe to support his family. He was instead in Europe for his wife Victoria’s fashion show, the official stated. Given the importance of Victoria's brand during the international fashion circuit, the Miami co-owner chose to prioritise his spouse's professional milestone over the ceremonial visit to the capital, leaving his fellow board members to represent the ownership group.
The culmination of a global project
Beckham’s impact on the North American game cannot be overstated, having transitioned from a revolutionary designated player with LA Galaxy to the primary architect of the team in Miami. By luring Messi to Florida, Beckham transformed a struggling expansion side into a global powerhouse almost overnight. This White House visit represents the ultimate validation of that ambitious project, which saw the club secure silverware following the arrival of their veteran stars.
Defending the crown in a new era
With the celebratory formalities completed, Miami must now pivot back to the rigours of the 2026 campaign. The Herons are currently navigating a congested fixture list where they are the team everyone wants to beat. Maintaining the fitness of ageing stars like Messi and Suarez remains a primary challenge for the coaching staff, especially with the added pressure of continental competition and the looming League Cup defence. Beckham is expected to rejoin the inner circle shortly as the club prepares for a crucial run of home fixtures that will determine if they can sustain the "dynasty" status their owner so clearly envisions.
