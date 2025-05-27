Galatasaray v Fenerbahce - Turkish Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Chris Burton

Why Cristiano Ronaldo-esque mentality will keep Jose Mourinho from Leeds & Rangers - with the ‘Special One’ backed to deliver title glory for Fenerbahce

J. MourinhoLeedsRangersFenerbahcePremier LeagueSuper LigPremiership

Leeds and Rangers have been told Jose Mourinho’s Cristiano Ronaldo-esque mentality will prevent them from luring the ‘Special One’ away from Turkey.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Portuguese a frustrated figure in Turkey
  • Still has a year left to run on his contract
  • Wants trophies before another challenge
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱