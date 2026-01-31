Why Chelsea sensation Estevao has been left out of squad for Premier League clash with West Ham

Estevao has been left out of the squad for the game by Rosenior for personal reasons and has flown back to Brazil, according to Dom Smith for Standard Sport. The youngster's absence will be a blow as he shone last time out in the Premier League, grabbing a goal and an assist in the win over Crystal Palace. Rosenior has rung the changes for the visit of the Hammers, with Cole Palmer back in the starting XI after an impressive cameo against Napoli. There are also starts for Liam Delap, Jorrel Hato, Benoît Badiashile, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho.