Why Calhanoglu may leave Inter in the summer: who wants him and who could Inter sign to replace him

For several years now, everything at Inter has revolved around Calhanoglu. He and ten others, and when he is unavailable (as has been the case recently), his absence weighs heavily. If he were to leave, the Nerazzurri would clearly look for a replacement, a playmaker of his calibre capable of managing the game and bringing order to the midfield. Before his injury, Nicolò Rovella was a favourite, but after a season spent mostly on the sidelines, the transfer market spotlight is no longer on the Lazio player born in 2001. In the summer, an attempt was made to sign Manu Koné from Roma, and Leon Goretzka, who will leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer, is on the list for the summer. Aleksandar Stankovic could return from Bruges, for whom Inter have a buy-back clause of €23 million (rising to €25 million in the summer of 2027). The internal solution is Piotr Zielinski, but the feeling is that he is only a stopgap for this season when Calhanoglu is unavailable.