Why Bernardo Silva's hopes of completing Barcelona transfer are fading as midfielder nears Man City exit

Barcelona have been presented with an intriguing opportunity, but Sport point out how Hansi Flick’s squad is already well stocked for ball-playing midfielders. With that in mind, priorities for the summer transfer window are said to be a centre-half and another striker - with veteran Polish frontman Robert Lewandowski approaching the end of his contract.

Amid Barca’s much-publicised financial struggles - with an elaborate reconstruction of Camp Nou being incorporated within those - there is said to be “very little room” for manoeuvre on the recruitment front.

Mendes is said to have “made it clear that money is not a priority at the moment for Silva, who has part of his family living in Barcelona”. He already spends plenty of time in that part of the world and is merely looking to put down roots.

A “reduced offer” would be considered by the Silva camp, but Barcelona are finding it difficult to establish where he would fit into their team - with younger options already being favoured. The Blaugrana have no intention of stunting the progress of star turns that are already on their books.