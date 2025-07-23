Arsenal FC v AC Milan: Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Why Arsenal's pre-season friendly against AC Milan went to penalties despite Gunners' Bukayo Saka-inspired 1-0 win - explained

Arsenal kicked off their summer tour with a 1-0 triumph over AC Milan in a tightly-contested friendly held at the National Stadium in Singapore. The encounter, which marked the first pre-season fixture for both clubs, saw Bukayo Saka net the only goal of the game, giving Mikel Arteta’s side an early boost in their preparations for the upcoming campaign. However, the game still went to a penalty shootout.

  • Arsenal played first friendly vs Milan
  • Saka scored to hand Gunners 1-0 win
  • However, Milan edged them in shootout
