After nine years at Liverpool, Mo Salah has announced his departure from the Reds: the Egyptian striker will leave at the end of the season, bringing his time at the English club to a close a year early despite his contract running until June 2027; and the club’s management have already informed him that they will not stand in his way – if he has chosen to leave, they will let him go without holding him back. The former Roma and Fiorentina player has been Liverpool’s best player for years and, at times, the best player in the Premier League, with statistics befitting a world-class player, but now the parties have reached the end of a cycle.
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Where will Salah go next year: his departure from Liverpool, his relationship with Slot and an update on his future
THE NEW LIVERPOOL PROJECT
Behind Salah’s decision to leave the club lies a strained and complicated relationship with the Reds’ manager, Arne Slot, with whom he had already had some issues last year; since then, the two have never fully resolved their differences. Furthermore, Liverpool are turning the page and starting a new chapter: in recent transfer windows, the focus has been primarily on up-and-coming players – two names in particular: Isak and Wirtz – and over time, Salah’s central role in Liverpool’s project has eroded further and further; today, the Egyptian is no longer as prominent as before, with the club focusing on other players to kick-start a new project.
WHERE COULD SALAH GO?
These are the main reasons that led the player to announce his departure from Liverpool at the end of this season; just as the club is ready to turn the page, so too is he, looking forward to a future yet to be written: where will he play? No concrete offers have been received as yet, so it is difficult to chart a clear course, and even his agent has explained that there is nothing on the table for now. One possibility remains the Saudi Pro League, from which clubs had already come forward in previous transfer windows to try and convince Salah with offers worth millions. They tried last summer and in January, but the Egyptian always shook his head, rejecting the huge offers. Now, however, the situation has changed.