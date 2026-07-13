'Whatever' - Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel's love-hate relationship isn't a problem for England... for now

The term ‘negging' was coined by Canadian pickup artist Erik von Markovik in 2007. He described it in great depth in his bro-manifesto ‘The Mystery Method: How to get beautiful women into bed’.

“A neg is not an insult but a negative social value judgment that is telegraphed. It's the same as if you pulled out a tissue and blew your nose. There's nothing insulting about blowing your nose. You haven't explicitly rejected her. But at the same time, she will feel that you aren't even trying to impress her. This makes her curious as to why and makes you a challenge,” he wrote (context: Von Markovik’s most recent release was an e-book about his relationship with his AI girlfriend).

Tuchel, it should be said, is not trying to get Bellingham into bed. But he is, quite perfectly, negging him. He’s poking the bear. He’s making subtle jabs at Bellingham’s ego. Bellingham wants to be a star. Bellingham knows he is a star. But Tuchel is making it clear in his words that he, ultimately, has control here.

Nothing that Tuchel is saying about Bellingham, these days at least, is inherently wrong. He has suggested that Bellingham’s World Cup success comes from his ‘buy in’ and his ability to ‘be a team player’. On Saturday, he described him as "world class", but pointed out that there is "nothing more to say". He speculated, right up until England’s opening fixture, that Morgan Rogers could start in Bellingham’s position.

Tuchel has, quite expertly, concocted a narrative around Bellingham as part of the gang - not a superstar. He never talks about Bellingham much in isolation. When asked about Bellingham’s positioning at Saturday's post-match press conference, he briefly mentioned that his star man played in the "right 10", before switching over to Rogers.

“I think Morgan has had a difficult time not playing in the role that he wants and that he can play. He is one of my key players and I am so, so happy about his performance today,” Tuchel said. “He made a big step forward today, like all of our substitutes, and especially for Morgan in a new position, this was absolutely top.”