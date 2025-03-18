'What the hell are you talking about?' - Kylian Mbappe baffled by Rodri beating Vinicius Junior to Ballon d'Or as he plays down Ousmane Dembele's chances of winning 2025 prize
Kylian Mbappe felt that Rodri beating Vinicius Junior to Ballon d'Or was unexpected as he opened up on Ousmane Dembele winning the award this year.
- Mbappe baffled by Rodri winning Ballon d'Or
- Called the award unpredictable
- Dembele one of the contenders to win the Golden Ball in 2025