What do Birmingham City players really think about Tom Brady? Former trophy-winning Blues captain reveals dressing-room opinion of NFL legend amid 'what does he know' questions
Tom Brady has faced plenty of “what does he know” questions at Birmingham, but what do the Blues’ players make of having the NFL icon on board?
- American football legend now an investor
- Suffered relegation in debut campaign
- Blues looking to bounce back as a collective