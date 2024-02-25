Weston McKennie drops a creative masterclass as Juventus snatch late win over Frosinone but USMNT star is substituted with injury before dramatic winner
Weston McKennie delivered two sharp first-half assists but Juventus were made to work desperately hard for a crucial three points against Frosinone.
- Juve start fast with McKennie midfield bursts
- Defensive failings see Bianconeri pegged back
- Last-gasp winner keeps title hopes alive