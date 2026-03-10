Getty
Weston McKennie exclusive: Juventus midfielder lifts the lid on USMNT's dressing room characters & leadership ahead of home World Cup this summer
McKennie has become a leader with Juventus & the USMNT
The United States is, alongside neighbours Canada and Mexico, preparing to host a global sporting spectacle this summer. Mauricio Pochettino is the man charged with the task of delivering on expectations as a ‘Golden Generation’ of U.S. talent seeks to make history.
Several members of that squad, many of whom are plying their trade at leading clubs across Europe, should be approaching their peak when a major international tournament arrives in their own backyard.
McKennie, who left his native Texas for Germany and Schalke in 2016, falls into that category as an experienced performer with 62 senior caps and Champions League experience under his belt. He is, alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, the kind of inspirational figure that the USMNT will be leaving heavily on when gracing a World Cup stage.
Captain fantastic: The qualities that McKennie sees in top leaders
Speaking in association with Vita Coco, McKennie told GOAL when asked what the most important qualities are in any skipper: “For me, the most important leadership qualities are consistency, accountability, and leading by example every day in training and matches. I’ve been fortunate to play alongside strong captains at Juventus FC and with the U.S. national team, guys who set standards through their work rate, communication, and how they carry themselves on and off the pitch.”
McKennie has filled armbands himself, taking on that role for the first time with Juventus in January 2025. He went on to captain the Bianconeri against Al Ain and Wydad at the FIFA Club World Cup - an event which also took place in the United States.
He has been challenged to grow into that responsibility, with ex-USMNT star Stuart Holden telling the State of the Union podcast: “When there's stuff going down on the field and it's Mexico, and it's getting rough, he's the first guy that wants to scrap. And I love that. I love that tenaciousness that he has.
“I think he's an ultimate competitor. I think once the game gets going, he's there. But he's a guy that sometimes I look to and I want a little bit more from him - a little bit more command, a little bit more poise, a little bit more of a calming presence sometimes in the biggest moments, to show guys around him that I got you.”
Happy campers: USMNT squad full of big characters
McKennie is one of the biggest characters in the USMNT squad, on and off the field, with his infectious work rate and lust for life rubbing off on those around him. He told GOAL of the colleagues that he loves experiencing international camps with: “We have a lot of strong personalities in the group, which keeps camp competitive and fun at the same time. It’s always great being around guys who bring energy every day, keep things loose off the field, and then switch on when it’s time to work.”
How McKennie is readying himself for 2026 World Cup duty
McKennie is able to turn that switch on and off with the assistance of Vita Coco, having become a global ambassador for America’s leading coconut water brand that delivers simple ingredients and naturally occurring electrolytes for elite athletes and everyday sports fans.
Quizzed on the benefits that said partnership brings to his game and lifestyle, the charismatic 27-year-old added: “This partnership feels very aligned with where I am in my career, as I’m focused on longevity, consistency, and taking care of my body so I can continue to perform at a high level. Vita Coco was already part of my daily routine, so teaming up with them felt really natural. I drink it throughout the day to stay hydrated, and it supports how I train, recover, and stay balanced. Staying consistent helps me meet the physical demands of the sport, and Vita Coco is an easy go-to that fits seamlessly into that daily rhythm.”
That schedule is about to intensify. Juventus are continuing to chase down Champions League qualification for 2026-27 through their Serie A endeavours, while the USMNT have four friendly dates - including one against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal - to come before getting their World Cup campaign up and running in a meeting with Paraguay on June 13.
