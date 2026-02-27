West Ham fire sale?! Hammers may be forced to sell Jarrod Bowen as Man Utd and Spurs monitor winger amid financial woes

Bowen is, understandably, desperate to avoid relegation to the Championship.

He has told his team-mates: “We’ve all got to continue stepping up, that’s the situation that we find ourselves in. We know outside noise happens and, I think it’s individually, for one, how you deal with that, but certainly as a group we can take criticism from each other and I think it’s an important time to be criticising each other.

“In the situation that we’re in, we need everyone pointing fingers and people to accept that responsibility, which we’re doing. I think we’ve seen a change certainly in the last few weeks.

“It’s not easy, don’t get me wrong. It’s not easy, and that’s not an excuse, because this is where we find ourselves from what we’ve done at the start of the season, so now we have to fight our way out of it, and we’ve certainly got enough, not just talking about quality, but talking about characters and people who are grabbing each other by the scruff of the neck when times are tough.

“It needs to be like that, and that’s certainly a pleasing thing in a changing room, when you can look at your teammate next to you and go, yeah, he’s got my back and I’ve got his back.”