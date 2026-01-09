West Ham board furious with Nuno Espirito Santo over Nottingham Forest actions as club 'lose faith' in under-fire manager

The West Ham hierarchy has been left "dismayed" by the behaviour of manager Nuno following Monday’s painful defeat to Nottingham Forest, The Guardian reports. As the Hammers fell to a 2-1 loss against their relegation rivals, which leaves them seven points adrift of safety, the manager’s actions at the final whistle have reportedly caused significant internal friction.

Nuno, who was sacked by Forest in September before taking the reins at the London Stadium, was pictured smiling and warmly embracing his former players, including Morgan Gibbs-White and Morato, on the pitch immediately after the game. While it is acknowledged that the Portuguese coach retains strong personal relationships with the squad he managed earlier this season, the optics of the interaction have gone down poorly in East London.

The report says that senior figures at the club felt the manager displayed a lack of awareness regarding the severity of West Ham's predicament. With the team on a dismal run of 10 games without a win and fighting for their Premier League lives, the sight of the manager sharing jokes with the opposition - who had just inflicted a damaging defeat - was viewed as "naive" and inappropriate. The feeling within the boardroom is that such reunions should have taken place in the privacy of the tunnel, away from the glare of the cameras and the frustrations of the travelling support.