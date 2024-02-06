'Wembley of the North' - Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe outlines bold plans for spectacular new Old Trafford home

Chris Burton
Manchester UnitedPremier League

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants to turn Old Trafford into “Wembley of the North”, with ambitious plans being drawn up at Manchester United.

  • Britain's richest man has acquired stake in Red Devils
  • Funds being made available for redevelopment
  • New build still an option being considered

