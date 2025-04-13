'Weak physically and mentally!' - Roy Keane blasts Man Utd's performance in Newcastle thrashing as he fails to see signs of progress under Ruben Amorim and urges Red Devils to 'show some fight'
Roy Keane tore into Manchester United after they were crushed 4-1 by Newcastle and suffered their 14th Premier League defeat of the season.
- Keane not impressed with Red Devils
- United slumped to 14th defeat of PL season
- Slammed former club's energy levels