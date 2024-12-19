'We will listen to offers' - Roma ready to cash in on Paulo Dybala

Getty Images SportParshva Shah'We will listen to offers' - Roma ready to cash in on Paulo DybalaTransfersSerie AP. DybalaRomaRoma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has confirmed that Paulo Dybala is for sale at the right price, with his contract expiring in six months.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDybala in final year of his Roma contractNo negotiations over a renewal yetRoma open to selling the player in JanuaryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱