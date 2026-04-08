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'We were throwing up' - Ex-Italy star recalls 'brutal' Antonio Conte training sessions as he backs Napoli boss for second spell with national team
Conte leads Azzurri shortlist
Following Italy’s disastrous play-off exit and the subsequent departure of Gattuso, the national football federation (FIGC) has identified Conte as the primary candidate to spearhead a fresh era. The 56-year-old previously managed the side between 2014 and 2016, boasting a formidable record of 14 victories from just 24 matches in the dugout. Although his current agreement with Napoli runs until June 2027, his proven track record of reconstructing teams makes him a standout choice for a nation desperate to end its lengthy absence from the global stage.
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'Conte gets under your skin'
Giaccherini, who flourished under the tactician at both club and international level, believes Conte’s demanding approach is exactly what the current squad requires to rediscover their competitive edge. He maintains that the manager's ability to instil a collective hunger is unmatched in the modern game.
Reflecting on the mental and physical impact of working under the Napoli head coach, Giaccherini told Gazzetta: “He’s the leader to rely on in difficulties. He prepares his players like soldiers for a battle, exactly what is needed now. Conte has a way of working that gets under your skin. If you follow him, you grow. And for him, players give everything they’ve got. He knows how to create a unique bond with the group. His attitude was exactly the same. He manages to get his ideas across very quickly. On the pitch, you always know what to do; you’ve practised it a thousand times in training, to the point of exhaustion.”
Physicality beyond the limit
The former winger recalled the extreme physical demands Conte placed on the squad during international breaks at Italy's Coverciano training base. While the sessions were famously gruelling, Giaccherini argues that the results on the pitch justified the relentless methods used to forge a cohesive unit.
He added: “I remember sessions at Coverciano where we were throwing up. We needed oxygen masks to get through the end. We’d leave completely drained.
“The sessions were brutal, but on the pitch, we were flying. He told us that performing well was our mission and that we had to be soldiers ready for a battle. We didn’t have superstars, but our hunger made the difference.
“He’s the best. He’ll take us back to the World Cup. He’s already shown he can do well with the national team. His track record says it all: he rebuilt Juventus, Inter and Napoli. And he would do the same with Italy, now more than ever.”
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Navigating a leadership vacuum
Securing Conte is complicated by a significant power vacuum within the Italian game following the resignations of FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and delegation chief Gianluigi Buffon. This administrative crisis means the federation must establish a new hierarchy before potentially negotiating complex release terms with Napoli. Restoring the pride of a four-time world champion remains the ultimate objective, with the immense pressure of three successive absences from the global stage looming over every decision made.