'We've got great goalkeepers in this country' - Emma Hayes optimistic about Alyssa Naeher's successor with No. 1 USWNT keeper position up for grabs

With Naeher retiring from international soccer, the USWNT have seven goalkeepers on senior and Futures rosters for January camp

When Emma Hayes took the job as U.S. women's national team coach, she had fewer than 80 days to prepare a team for the Paris Olympics. Now, without a major tournament in two years to plan for, it would seem that Hayes has some time to experiment explore options with her team.

But when you're bringing in a new wave of players, rebooting the youth national team system, working to activate conventions and education, all while simultaneously holding the title as the No. 1 team in the world, there's hardly time.

Hayes spoke to reporters following the January camp roster announcement this week, and the hottest ticket item was clear: who will take on the starting keeper role.

Article continues below

On Nov. 25, 2024, Naeher, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time, announced her retirement from international soccer. What was already a difficult year for USWNT fans in terms of legends leaving - including the retirements of Kelley O'Hara and Alex Morgan - took yet another turn. Naeher, who went out in style against the Netherlands in December, left the USWNT as the only keeper in women’s soccer history to earn a shutout in a World Cup Final and an Olympic gold medal game.

Hayes has spoken about Naeher's impact and talent, but has a plan in place to determine the next American keeper. She said that she'd "like to see at least three others to be in a position to say, 'OK, where are we in that group of six?' "

INDIVISA looks at the seven prospects on Hayes' radar ahead of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.