Getty
‘We played with a lot of heart tonight’ - Miles Robinson and Gio Reyna say late fight is a positive sign for USMNT after 2-1 win over Paraguay
- Getty
'That’s what got us the W'
Robinson said the altercation began with a U.S. throw-in after teammate Alex Freeman pursued the ball aggressively. According to Robinson, the sequence led to “one or two cheap shots” from Paraguay, escalating tensions until players from both benches became involved in a brief confrontation.
Robinson added that the moment reflected the team’s togetherness.
“It’s our throw-in, Alex [Freeman] takes the ball and then you know, one or two cheap shots,” Robinson said in his post-match interview with Turner Sports. “But it is what it is, we came out and we played with a lot of heart tonight, and I think that’s what got us the W.”
Reyna, who did not see the initial incident, echoed Robinson’s comments about the team’s competitiveness.
“Honestly, I have no idea [how it started]. I was kind of looking off to the side, and then Alex and someone from their team seemed like they weren't very happy with each other. Yeah, it's a friendly game, but it's a competitive environment. We wanted to win this game," Reyna said to Turner Sports. "Obviously, we've played friendlies pretty much all last year. So yeah, it's important to get that competitive energy in this group and take it with us. I think it's great for Alex coming into another tough match on Tuesday against Uruguay.”
- Imagn
Team unity underpin USMNT’s approach
Despite the confrontation, Robinson stressed that the USMNT operates as one cohesive family that refuses to tolerate disrespect or intimidation. He highlighted the team’s collective mindset of fighting for one another and maintaining focus on the ultimate goal of winning.
“Yeah, I mean, I think we’re one big family, we’re playing at home, so we’re not going to take anything,” Robinson said. “We came out, we’re trying to fight for each other, we’re trying to fight for our country, and obviously we came out, we got the W, and that’s what means the most to us.”
- Getty Images Sport
Defensive focus
Reflecting on the team’s overall performance, Robinson praised the defenders for their hard work and dedication in training, particularly their emphasis on defensive organization. While acknowledging the significance of the win, he expressed belief that there is still considerable room for improvement in the team’s defensive execution.
“Yeah, I think we’ve been training really hard overall,” Robinson said. “I think we focused a lot defensively. The thing about tonight is we got the W, I think there’s a lot we can improve on. So that’s something we can definitely take back with us and learn from, and hopefully we can use this as a stepping stone for the future.”
What comes next for Robinson and the USMNT
The USMNT will face Uruguay in its final match of the 2025 calendar year on Nov. 18.
Advertisement