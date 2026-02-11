'He's doing my head in!' - Wayne Rooney tears into Frank Illet for taking focus away from Man Utd team with viral United Strand hair stunt

Ilett was teased for his challenge after Manchester United's draw, as TNT pundit Michail Antonio shared his thoughts on the match: "They still have a great opportunity, they are the most in-form team. They have beaten Arsenal, beaten Man City. They would have wanted a win, especially for that guy, I don't remember his name, but he wants to get a haircut. You ain't cutting it now! They are probably the most in-form team. Coming here was a difficult game especially with the way West Ham played. [West Ham] sat back, they struggled to break them down. [United] had to get a striker on to get more crosses into the box. It's the only reason they got a point. I can't see a reason why they won't finish in the top four."

Carrick also spoke about his disappointment at not winning. He told MUTV: "We were okay. I think we're a bit disappointed. We definitely weren’t at our best. We've had five games now, and we've been at a really good level. It's a tough place to come, they made it difficult, and we just didn't quite have that sharpness or that spark, really, to find the answers too often. But in the end, big credit to the boys, the spirit again in the late goal, and when we needed it. It's a great quality to have. So, we'll take the point and we'll move on.”

