'As good a coach as I've ever worked with!' – Wayne Rooney reveals why Liam Rosenior 'won't disappoint' as new Chelsea manager

When Rooney rocked up in Derby five years ago for his first ever managerial gig, he was given Rosenior as his right-hand man. The former Fulham defender had already been with the club since 2019 and was promoted from first-team coach to assistant manager upon Rooney's appointment. Of the two of them, Rosenior was the more experienced coach and helped his new boss get to grips with the Rams.

"He's taken chances, and hopefully that pays off because I think Liam is as good a coach as I've ever worked with," Rooney said on his sel-titled BBC podcast.

It's high praise considering Rooney was coached by the likes of Carlos Queiroz, Rene Meulensteen and Mike Phelan during his time as a Manchester United player.

"His detail, how he approaches the day-to-day, he's as good as I've worked with. Liam was so important for me. He was incredible in his coaching ability. I was more of the manager and dealing with players and everything. So I learned a lot from him from that point of view and then I think he's done a great job as a whole. He's also got a side which you don't want to cross him as well."

