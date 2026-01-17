Wayne Rooney reveals he would ONLY go back into coaching for two clubs after Man Utd & England legend's failed Birmingham & Plymouth spells

Following Ruben Amorim's sacking at United, former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick was appointed to lead the team for the rest of the season. Rooney acknowledged it is a "difficult" task for his old team-mate but he believes the ex-Middlesbrough boss can "steady the ship" at the Red Devils.

He said on The Wayne Rooney Show: "It is probably the obvious choice really because I don't think there are any top, top managers available at the minute. I think it is the right choice at this moment in time. It is a difficult task of course. Where Manchester United are at the minute is not a good place and Michael has to go in and steady the ship.

"Michael's great fun. He is a great character, but don't be fooled by how calm he looks. He can have fun as well, but make no mistake, he'd be going in there now with full focus."

While it is very early days, Rooney may be onto something after United's comprehensive 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday in Carrick's first game in charge.