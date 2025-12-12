'Death threats and spray-painted houses' - Wayne Rooney opens up on record Man Utd move and reveals how he's helping wonderkid son Kai with career

Rooney has been retired for just shy of six years, and in that time he has seen his eldest son progress through the youth ranks at Manchester United, and is conscious of the changing pressures that face Kai, compared to his playing days.

Rooney said: "Now the difference is social media. When I was young, I was in the local newspapers and so everyone in Liverpool really knew me. Now I have it with my boy who's 16 and he's on social media. He plays for my United, he's sponsored by Puma and there's hundreds of thousands or millions of people watching them when they're that young, and I didn't have that really. Being a young player and going into the first team especially, you're getting judged. Rightly or wrongly, you get judged and that's where you need the people around you, people at the club or your family to keep you in a good place. We can all get carried away with social media as well. So it's really important that the people who are close to you have your best interest. It's the main thing."