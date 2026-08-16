Southampton taunted over 'Spygate' scandal in nightmare Championship return against Watford

Southampton discovered that the Championship will be an unforgiving arena this season as they were baited about Spygate on their way to being beaten 2-1 by a new-look Watford side at Vicarage Road.

Playing their first league fixture since the espionage affair that saw them thrown out of the play-offs in May, Eckert’s side had no answer to the home team’s energy and tenacity. The atmosphere was charged from the outset, with the Southampton players heckled both on.

The defeat already leaves Southampton sitting at the foot of the table following their four-point deduction after the Spygate scandal. Before the match, Eckert had attempted to shift the focus back to the pitch, stating "Let the football do the talking" during his pre-match media duties. However, that proved difficult as the ghosts of the summer continued to haunt his squad throughout a difficult ninety minutes in Hertfordshire.