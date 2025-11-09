Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson picks up assist as Leeds United fall 3-1 to Nottingham Forest

Leeds United fell 3-1 to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, despite American midfielder Brenden Aaronson assisting Lukas Nmecha’s 13th-minute opener. The 25-year-old’s early contribution wasn’t enough to stop Daniel Farke’s side from suffering their fourth defeat in five Premier League matches.

    Aaronson brilliance undone by swift Forest response

    The opening goal showcased Aaronson's vision and technical ability as he capitalized on Nicolò Savona's hesitation, sliding a perfectly weighted pass to Nmecha who fired a brilliant low shot into the far corner. The move began with Noah Okafor winning possession in the hosts’ half before releasing Aaronson, who set up Nmecha for a clinical finish.

    Forest responded almost immediately through Ibrahim Sangaré's equalizer just two minutes later, before second-half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson secured all three points for Sean Dyche's resurgent side.

    Leeds now battling the drop

    The Peacocks have won just once in their last six league matches and now sit 16th - just one point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham. 

    International break arrives at critical moment for Leeds

    The defeat comes at a troubling time for Farke, whose position is reportedly under scrutiny as the international break gives ownership a chance to assess the team’s direction. The Peacocks face Aston Villa on Nov. 22 after the international break before going on the road to face Manchester City on Nov. 28.

