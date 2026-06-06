WATCH: USMNT left back Antonee 'Jedi' Robinson scores an all-world golazo against Germany in final World Cup tune-up USA vs Germany USA Germany Friendlies A. Robinson

Antonee Robinson has built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top left backs, but the USMNT defender showed he can be just as dangerous at the other end of the pitch. Robinson blasted a rocket past Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann to pull the Americans level at 1-1 - and somehow, his celebration may have been even better.