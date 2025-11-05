Cavan Sullivan U17 World CupGetty Images
WATCH: Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan comes off bench to score late winner for U.S. in U17 World Cup opener vs Burkina Faso

Rising star Cavan Sullivan came off the bench for the U.S. in Wednesday's U17 World Cup opener, but the Philadelphia Union attacker made the difference in a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso. His late goal sealed three points for the U.S. as they began the tournament in Qatar. Sullivan was tossed into the fray with the game scoreless in the 62nd minute.

    Sullivan's big moment

    Despite the hype behind him, Sullivan started the match on the bench for a U.S. team loaded with attacking talent, including highly-rated forwards Julian Hall, Nimfasha Berchimas and Mathis Albert, all of whom started. Sullivan replaced LAFC midfielder Jude Terry in the second half as the U.S. pushed for a goal.

    It came in the 79th minute, when Albert looped a cross over Burkina Faso's defense to find Sullivan, who placed the ball into the back of the net to earn the U.S. all three points in their opening match.

  • Watch the goal

    Sullivan's rise

    Sullivan's goal comes as he looks to break through in MLS with the Philadelphia Union. The 16-year-old homegrown has been widely touted as one of the top prospects in American soccer, and was signed by the Union in May 2024 at age 14.

    Since, he's featured 18 times for the Union first team and joined up with the U.S. late for this World Cup to participate in the club's initial playoff matches. The teenager is set to join Manchester City when he turns 18.

    What comes next?

    Following the tournament-opening win, the U.S. will now look ahead to Saturday's match against Tajikistan, who fell 6-1 to the Czech Republic in their first U17 World Cup match.