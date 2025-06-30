Watch out, Liverpool! Barcelona still keen on Luis Diaz transfer as Nico Williams move hits snag - with Reds winger pictured with Blaugrana star on holiday
Barcelona are keen on signing a left-winger this season as Hansi Flick has demanded another starter on the left-side with plans to shift Raphinha to the No. 10 spot. They are fully invested in striking a deal for Nico Williams, however, their deal has now hit a snag and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is re-emerging as an option for the Blaugrana.
- Barca reignite interest in Luis Diaz
- Williams deal has a hit a snag for Barca
- Diaz spotted partying with Dani Olmo