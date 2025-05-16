This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Minnesota United star Kelvin Yeboah exchanges game-worn kit for fan's 1-of-1 MLS Trading Card of himself

Major League SoccerK. YeboahMinnesota United

The Minnesota United forward traded his game-worn jersey for the fan's rare 1-of-1 MLS trading card featuring the Ghanaian striker

  • Yeboah trades authentic match-worn Minnesota kit for ultra-rare 1-of-1 card
  • Unique collectible card features specialized autograph and match-worn jersey patch
  • Trade occurred after the fan proposed it outside the stadium
