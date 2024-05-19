Kylian Mbappe PSG 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe left speechless by woman waving French flag at Cannes Film Festival as PSG star parties with Ousmane Dembele after being left out of final Ligue 1 game of 2023-24

Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainMetz vs Paris Saint-GermainMetzLigue 1Ousmane Dembele

Kylian Mbappe was left speechless as he enjoyed a trip to the Cannes Film Festival during Paris Saint-Germain's last Ligue 1 game of the season.

  • Mbappe & Dembele absent from PSG match
  • Stars made weekend trip to Cannes
  • France attacker left surprised by woman

