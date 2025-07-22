WATCH: Everton history made as Charly Alcaraz becomes first men's player to score at new Hill Dickinson Stadium with powerful drive from outside the box Everton C. Alcaraz Premier League

Charly Alcaraz etched his name into the Everton record books by becoming the first senior men’s team player to find the back of the net at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. They registered a 2-1 win over Port Vale on Tuesday afternoon in a behind-closed-doors friendly, marking the beginning of a new era for the Merseyside club.