Brenden Aaronson Leeds 2022-23Getty
Chris Burton

‘Like a wasp in a bottle’ – USMNT star Brenden Aaronson tipped to stay at Leeds & play big role in Championship promotion push having been ‘too lightweight’ for the Premier League

Brenden AaronsonUSALeedsChampionship

Brenden Aaronson played “like a wasp in a bottle” at Leeds and was “too lightweight” for the Premier League, but he is ready for a second chance.

  • American struggled in England first time around
  • Returning to Elland Road from Berlin loan spell
  • Creativity will be put to good use by the Whites
