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'A warrior!' - Chelsea icon hails 'outstanding' Enzo Fernandez after FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds
Fernandez answers critics on the big stage
Fernandez proved to be the difference-maker for Chelsea at Wembley, heading home a cross from Pedro Neto in the 23rd minute to send the Blues into their 17th FA Cup final.
The goal capped off a resilient display from the Argentina international, who has faced intense scrutiny recently following public comments regarding the departure of former manager Enzo Maresca and his interest in a potential move to Real Madrid.
Despite the off-field noise, Fernandez delivered a dominant performance in the heart of the midfield. "That man I thought was outstanding. There were a lot of question marks on him with his comments made, but when he steps onto the pitch he’s a fighter and he’s a warrior," Cole told TNT Sports after the match.
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Defensive resilience secures Wembley win
Cole was quick to highlight the collective defensive effort that supported Fernandez’s heroics. "I thought Robert Sanchez was outstanding in goal. Trevor Chalobah at the back with Tosin Adarabioyo, strong, resilient, dealt with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. That’s what the fans want to see, they want to see fight and that little spark that was in there," the former Chelsea winger added.
Interim boss earns praise for 'meteoric rise'
The victory provides a huge boost for interim manager Calum McFarlane, who stepped into the role for the second time this season following Chelsea's decision to sack Liam Rosenior after a 3-0 defeat to Brighton. McFarlane has successfully navigated a difficult period to set up a final showdown against Manchester City on May 16.
Cole praised the interim coach for steadying the ship under immense pressure at Stamford Bridge. "McFarlane as well, it’s a meteoric rise, but you’re Chelsea manager and you’ve taken them to the FA Cup final so big-up to him," Cole stated.
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Gerrard sees positives
Former England captain Steven Gerrard was also in the TNT studio and echoed Cole's sentiments regarding Chelsea's progression.
Gerrard noted that the team looked more organised and disciplined than in recent weeks, managing the pressure from Leeds effectively during the closing stages of the semi-final at Wembley.
Gerrard explained his view of the performance, stating: "I was impressed with Chelsea in the second half, even when Leeds were coming into the game a bit. The game-management, the structure, the shape, I thought they managed it really well."