'I don't know what to say' - Virgil van Dijk makes worrying admission after Liverpool's defeat to Brighton

The Dutch defender did not hold back after a brace from Danny Welbeck condemned Liverpool to their 10th Premier League defeat of a difficult campaign.

Despite Milos Kerkez pulling a goal back for the visitors, Arne Slot’s side were unable to find an equaliser, leaving their captain searching for answers in the aftermath of another disappointing result.

"My initial reaction [is one of] frustration, I think I have been repeating myself lately," Van Dijk told reporters. "It is the situation. I was also surprised when I was on the training pitch yesterday (Friday), and I only saw the amount of players that I saw, but that is the situation, So yes, it is tough".

He added: "Listen, I don't know what to say - I said over the last months the same thing. We can't build on a good performance. That is something that has to change if we are to achieve what we are trying to achieve, and that is Champions League football."