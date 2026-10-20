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Virgil van Dijk issues Liverpool rallying cry ahead of Villarreal Champions League clash
Maintaining momentum at Anfield
Van Dijk has urged Liverpool to capitalise on home advantage as they begin a significant run of fixtures at Anfield. Following a grueling period of travel, the Reds host Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night, marking the first of four consecutive matches on home turf. Van Dijk is adamant that the team must build on the confidence gained from recent away successes to solidify their European standing.
In his official matchday programme notes on club official website, the Dutch defender emphasised the importance of consistency following victories over LASK and Brentford. "We arrive into this game on the back of two hard-fought wins away to LASK and Brentford, and it is important that we do everything we can to maintain that forward momentum this evening," he wrote.
Reflecting on the grit shown in their recent Premier League outing, Van Dijk highlighted the mental strength required to recover from earlier setbacks. "Saturday’s victory at Brentford, like I say, was extremely hard-fought and extremely important, even more so given the disappointment of the Manchester City game the previous week," the captain explained.
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Building a resilient identity
The Reds are currently undergoing a period of evolution under Andoni Iraola, and Van Dijk believes the progress is becoming increasingly evident on the pitch. While acknowledging that the team is still a work in progress, he praised the collective effort to become a more formidable unit. The goal is to develop a side that is difficult to break down and capable of delivering results regardless of the circumstances or the venue.
"I believe you can see there, and in Austria a few days before that, the steps that this team is making," Van Dijk continued. "We are not perfect, by any means, but we are all working extremely hard to become a team that is hard to beat, which sticks together and which can compete and get results on a consistent basis. That is what is expected of you when you play for Liverpool, and everyone inside the dressing room understands that, I can assure you."
Chasing the winning habit
Villarreal represents a stern tactical challenge for the Merseysiders, especially coming off the back of an intense weekend fixture. However, with two wins from their opening two matches in the Champions League league phase, the objective remains clear. Van Dijk insisted that his teammates must embrace the pressure of the competition and turn winning into a permanent fixture of their seasonal campaign.
"The quality and the potential is there within this group of players, for sure, and it is up to us now to deliver," the skipper added. He noted that attention turned immediately to Villarreal following the final whistle at Brentford, underscoring the relentless nature of the elite game. "We have started our Champions League campaign well, with two wins from two, and we want to continue that form tonight. Winning is a habit in football, and it is a habit we all want to get into."
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A landmark for the captain
Beyond the collective goals, the evening holds significant personal meaning for Van Dijk, who recently reached a major milestone in his Liverpool career. Leading the team out at Anfield remains the ultimate honour for the former Southampton man, who has now surpassed 200 appearances as the club's captain across various competitions. He expressed deep gratitude for the journey he has undertaken since arriving on Merseyside.
"From a personal perspective, I am extremely proud to have reached 200 appearances as captain of Liverpool, 150 of which have been in the Premier League," Van Dijk revealed. He concluded by reiterating his commitment to the role, stating: "The privilege is one I will never, ever take for granted, and I will wear the armband with pride again this evening. And hopefully come the end of the match we are all celebrating together once again."
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