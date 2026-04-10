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Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool's season has been 'unacceptable' - but refuses to give up on Champions League comeback vs PSG
Liverpool face huge task after first-leg defeat
Liverpool are facing a daunting challenge in the Champions League after losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Parc des Princes. Arne Slot’s side were second-best throughout the contest and now need a major turnaround at Anfield to keep their European hopes alive. Despite the disappointing performance, Van Dijk remains convinced the tie is not beyond Liverpool. The captain pointed to the club’s historic comeback against Barcelona in the 2019 semi-final as proof that remarkable nights can happen at Anfield.
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Van Dijk draws inspiration from famous Barca comeback
On that occasion, Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit to beat Barcelona 4-0 and eventually lifted the Champions League trophy. Van Dijk believes a similar scenario could unfold, even if expectations outside the club remain low. He compared the current challenge to the unforgettable victory, when Jurgen Klopp’s side defied the odds to reach the Champions League final.
"Back then, you play one of the best teams in Europe, with obviously one of the best players ever in that team and we had injuries," the Dutch defender said, as quoted by The Guardian. “And now we play against the best team in Europe. They’re the European champions, so I think it is similar in terms of, on paper, probably no one gives us a chance.
"It starts with the belief that comes within yourself. It starts with the belief that we get from our manager, the right gameplan, and the intensity that we have to put in from the first second to the last if you really want to achieve something. We have to show the desire, show the fight – that’s the least you have to do as a Liverpool player."
Captain admits inconsistency has defined Liverpool’s campaign
While maintaining faith in a potential comeback, Van Dijk did not shy away from criticising Liverpool’s overall campaign. The Reds have suffered 17 defeats across all competitions this season, a figure he described as unacceptable for a club of their stature.
"It’s unacceptable," he said. "It’s the reality. It’s the big reality, and that’s why it’s so disappointing. And it’s very tough to deal with it. Things will eventually always come to an end, including my time at a certain point. At the moment, the reality is that we are inconsistent. We are losing too many games. We’re having some good moments, and we don’t stay consistent in that sense."
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Anfield set for decisive CL second leg
Liverpool will attempt to overturn the two-goal deficit when they host PSG in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield. The Reds will hope the home crowd can recreate the atmosphere that inspired previous European miracles. But before that, Slot's team will first face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.