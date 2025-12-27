'I like the pressure' - Virgil van Dijk claims Liverpool relishing struggles under Arne Slot as Reds look to salvage stuttering start to campaign

Jota, along with brother Andre Silva, lost their lives in a car crash in Zamora, Spain, in July when the tyre on their Lamborghini blew out as they passed a vehicle on their way to Santander. Both players were driving from Porto to the city in Spain to catch a ferry back to England in time for pre-season after doctors advised against flying following minor surgery.

The footballing world mourned the sudden loss of the professional players, and Liverpool have been forced to play through the emotions that came with losing a teammate and friend. Speaking with The Times, Van Dijk recalls when he found out about Jota's passing. "I had just landed back in the UK after a family holiday when I received the phone call," the Netherlands international said.

"That is something that I will never forget, unfortunately. It was very, very difficult, very difficult to digest. It was a shock to the whole world."

"In the months after, you try to be the best version of yourself, being there for the players, for the team, for the staff, but especially for Rute [Jota’s widow].

"You want to make sure everyone is looked after - her, the kids, Andre and Diogo’s parents - and the club did an amazing job up until now. But I expected nothing else because the club is an amazing club, a caring club. The most important thing was his family - and it still is."