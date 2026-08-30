Virgil van Dijk gives his verdict on Bradley Barcola's quality as Liverpool close in on £123m mega-transfer

Van Dijk has offered his verdict on the potential arrival, highlighting the immense quality the 21-year-old brings to a side looking to maintain their competitive edge at the top of the Premier League. Speaking after Liverpool's frustrating 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, Van Dijk was full of praise for the incoming talent.

"He's a good player, that's the only thing I can say," the Dutchman remarked. "I don't think there's any doubt that a club like Liverpool is very attractive to very good players. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We all know that we're going through a little bit of a transition. You either want to be a part of it or you don't. The window is open until Tuesday, right? Let's see what happens."

"He's a player with pace. I remember a goal he scored against Chelsea. If he comes here then he will be welcomed with open arms. Until it's official there's no point speaking about it."