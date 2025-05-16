FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Vinicius Jr could face legal action over Netflix documentary as Valencia consider complaint over portrayal of alleged racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid star

ViniciusReal MadridValencia

Valencia are reportedly considering legal action, claiming the Netflix documentary 'Baila, Vini' unfairly portrays their fans as racist.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Valencia may sue over 'Baila, Vini' documentary
  • Documentary shows controversial footage from 2023
  • Three fans found guilty of racial abuse
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches